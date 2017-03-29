NDA & NA Exam 2017: Admit Card Released For Non Delhi Centres, Download At Upsc.gov.in

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC NDA and NA Exam: Admit Card Released New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I) 2017 on 23 April 2017. The examination will be held at 41 centres across the country. The Commission has hosted the e-admit cards for the candidates of non-Delhi centres on its official website. Candidates shall have to download the admit card from the website as paper admit cards will not be sent by the Commission. After downloading the admit card, candidates must pay attention to few important points.



The Commission states that, "In case the photograph is not printed or is not visible on the e- Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card (Students I card used by school/college), Voter I Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport etc. and printout of e-Admit Card to the venue of the Examination to secure admission in the Examination"



In order to avoid any technical or server issue, candidates are suggested to download the admit card early along with the instruction list. The Commission will not issue any duplicate admit card after the commencement of exam.



For queries of all sorts, candidates can contact the UPSC facilitation counter on all working days.



Official notification for NDA & NA Exam (I) 2017 had been released by the Commission in January. The examination is being held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 139th Course, and for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2018.



