NCERT Jobs: 240 Faculty Posts, Apply at ncert.nic.in

New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is hiring for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. Eligible candidates can apply against 240 vacancies. Applications are invited online at the official portal of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The apex organization for Educational Research, Teacher Training and Development of Curriculum and Instructional material in school education will select candidates through interview. The academic positions available are under direct recruitment. These posts are transferable amongst the constituent units of the Council located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong & New Delhi. More details can be found below.
Out of the total number of vacancies, 36 posts are for Professor post, 133 for Assistant Professor and the rest for Associate Professor post.
Candidates should note that NCERT has begun this recruitment drive in November 2016. Those who have applied then, are not required to apply again.
Vacancy Details of NCERT Recruitment
Professor: 36 vacancies
Associate Professor: 71 vacancies
Assistant Professor: 133 vacancies
How to Apply?
As per the recent notification released by NCERT, the last date for submission of envelopes containing signed copy of the printout of completely filled in online form along with URN and self attested copies of relevant documents is 20 February 2017.
In case candidates are unable to submit the application online, they can submit the same offline as well. In that case, they can submit the application in the prescribed format along with Rs 500 in the form of DD (favouring Secretary, NCERT payable at SBI NCERT Branch New Delhi-110016.
