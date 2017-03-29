Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Recruitment Exam 2016: CBSE Released Answer Keys, Raise Objections Online

News Flash
New Delhi:  Answer keys have been released for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exam 2016. The answer keys along with the OMR sheets have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those who had appeared for the examination held on 11 December 2016 can also raise their objections against the answer keys released by the Board. The examination was held for recruitment to the posts of PGT/ TGT/ Misc.Category Teachers/ Third Language Teachers.

The scanned images of the OMR sheets and the answer keys can be downloaded online at the official web portals nvshq.org and mecbsegov.in.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key by submitting their objections online at the above mentioned websites.

Downloading the OMR sheet and answer key and raising objections can be done before 2 April 2017 (midnight). "The challenges submitted by any other mode like fax, e-mail, post or in person etc. will not be entertained. As confirmed by CBSE, fee of Rs.500/- per challenge will be required to be submitted by e-challan through HDFC Bank by 03.04.2017. The fee once paid is non-refundable." Says the official notification released.

However the challenge if accepted by the Board, will result in refund of the fee. CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and binding and no further communication will be entertained.

Candidates can go through the update released in this regard at nvshq.org and mecbsegov.in.

