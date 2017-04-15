National Seeds Corporation Limited: Recruitment For Multiple Posts, Apply Online

New Delhi: National Seeds Corporation Limited has announced multiple job openings for graduates and diploma holders (MBA, as well!). Applications are invited for direct recruitment at corporate and regional offices. Vacancies are available for various non-executive posts, management trainees, trainees at supervisory level and diploma trainees. Govt job aspirants must go through the eligibility criteria properly before applying. Relaxation benefits will be available as per government rules. In order to apply online candidates must go to indiaseeds.com. Other details of the job can be found below.
Online application can be submitted till 6 May 2017 (17.30 hours). Candidates must read the official notification properly before applying.
One of the most important norms for online application is that candidates must apply for only one post. The major reason why the recruiting body is particular about the norm is because, the written exam (as a part of the selection process) for all the posts will be held on the same date and time at different places.
The official notification says, "All qualifications should be from a recognized Indian University/Institution recognized by AICTE/ Appropriate Statutory Authority"
Exact dates regarding the written exam have not been released by the recruiting organization. However as per the tentative schedule given, exam is likely to be held in the last week of May 2017 or first week of June 2017.
On the other hand, India Seeds Corporation is closing another major recruitment today. If you haven't applied yet, do read the official notification and apply.
