National Insurance Company Limited: Notification Released For Administrative Officer (AO) Recruitment

New Delhi: National Insurance Company Limited has released job notification for Administrative Officer post recruitment. With vacancies of over 205, the online registration will start on 30 March 2017. Candidates with Graduate/Post Graduate degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. The starting basic pay will be Rs 32795 and the total emoluments will be Rs 51000 per month. Other benefits such as Pension under New Pension system governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. shall be as per rules.
In order to be eligible for online registration, candidates must possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination (as on 20 April 2017). It is important to note that candidates must have at least 60% marks in either of degree exam (55% for SC/ ST).
The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The final score will be drawn on the basis of the performance in online main exam and interview; weightage will be 80:20 for online main exam and interview, respectively.
The examination will be held online; candidates can get details of the exam venue in the respective call letter.
Pre exam training will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates who wish to avail the benefit of the same. In order to avail this non-residential training, candidates shall have to register their names and other details with the Regional offices of National Insurance Company Limited convenient to them.
Candidates have to submit their application online along with fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD category). Application fee can be submitted till 20 April 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News