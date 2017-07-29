National Dope Testing Laboratory Recruitment 2017 For Junior Analyst Post National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst (contractual). A total of 4 vacancies are available.

Share EMAIL PRINT National Dope Testing Laboratory Recruitment 2017 For Junior Analyst Post New Delhi: National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst (contractual). A total of 4 vacancies are available. NDTL will conduct interview on 17 August 2017 for selecting candidates against the posts. "The engagement will be purely on contractual basis and the incumbent shall have no claim for regular appointment under NDTL The tenure of their engagement will be initially for a period of one year from the date of engagement, which can be extended from time to time depending on their performance and requirement of NDTL.'



The details of the recruitment can be found online at the official website of NDTL (ndtlindia.com).



Candidates who have minimum educational qualification of BSc (Chemistry) or BSc with medical laboratory technology along with 3 years of experience can apply for the post. Those with the above mentioned educational qualification can apply only if they are below 30 years (age relaxation details can be found from the official notification).



Interview will be held at conference hall of NDTL on the above mentioned date at 9.30 am.



Click here for more



National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst (contractual). A total of 4 vacancies are available. NDTL will conduct interview on 17 August 2017 for selecting candidates against the posts. "The engagement will be purely on contractual basis and the incumbent shall have no claim for regular appointment under NDTL The tenure of their engagement will be initially for a period of one year from the date of engagement, which can be extended from time to time depending on their performance and requirement of NDTL.'The details of the recruitment can be found online at the official website of NDTL (ndtlindia.com).Candidates who have minimum educational qualification of BSc (Chemistry) or BSc with medical laboratory technology along with 3 years of experience can apply for the post. Those with the above mentioned educational qualification can apply only if they are below 30 years (age relaxation details can be found from the official notification).Interview will be held at conference hall of NDTL on the above mentioned date at 9.30 am.Click here for more Job News