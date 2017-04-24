National Assessment And Accreditation Council: Apply Online For System Analyst And Other Posts

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT NAAC Recruitment 2017 For 24 Various Posts New Delhi: National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of the UGC, has invited applications from eligible 10+2 pass, graduates, postgraduates and doctorate degree holders. The recruitment will be held for selecting candidates against vacancies in the posts of Assistant Adviser, System Analyst, Assistant Librarian, Assistant (Publication), Junior Semi Professional Assistant, Technical Assistant, Library Assistant and Driver. Interested and eligible candidates only after confirming their eligibility from the official notification can apply for the posts on or before 23 May 2017.

Candidates must know that the eligibility will be determined as on the last date of submission of application form.



Vacancy Details

Assistant Adviser: 10 posts

System Analyst: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Assistant (Publication): 1 post

Junior Semi Professional Assistant: 7 posts

Technical Assistant: 1 post

Library Assistant: 2 posts

Driver: 1 post



Important Points

Candidates have to submit applications through the recruitment portal of NAAC at naac.gov.in

Selection to these posts will be on the basis of the candidate's performance in written test and/ or interview

Candidates, who are already in employment, must apply through proper channel and provide No Objection Certificate from the employer

Upon selection, candidates will be posted anywhere at NAAC headquarter or its regional offices



Click here for more



National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of the UGC, has invited applications from eligible 10+2 pass, graduates, postgraduates and doctorate degree holders. The recruitment will be held for selecting candidates against vacancies in the posts of Assistant Adviser, System Analyst, Assistant Librarian, Assistant (Publication), Junior Semi Professional Assistant, Technical Assistant, Library Assistant and Driver. Interested and eligible candidates only after confirming their eligibility from the official notification can apply for the posts on or before 23 May 2017.Candidates must know that the eligibility will be determined as on the last date of submission of application form.Assistant Adviser: 10 postsSystem Analyst: 1 postAssistant Librarian: 1 postAssistant (Publication): 1 postJunior Semi Professional Assistant: 7 postsTechnical Assistant: 1 postLibrary Assistant: 2 postsDriver: 1 postCandidates have to submit applications through the recruitment portal of NAAC at naac.gov.inSelection to these posts will be on the basis of the candidate's performance in written test and/ or interviewCandidates, who are already in employment, must apply through proper channel and provide No Objection Certificate from the employerUpon selection, candidates will be posted anywhere at NAAC headquarter or its regional officesClick here for more Jobs News