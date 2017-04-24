National Assessment And Accreditation Council: Apply Online For System Analyst And Other Posts

New Delhi: National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of the UGC, has invited applications from eligible 10+2 pass, graduates, postgraduates and doctorate degree holders. The recruitment will be held for selecting candidates against vacancies in the posts of Assistant Adviser, System Analyst, Assistant Librarian, Assistant (Publication), Junior Semi Professional Assistant, Technical Assistant, Library Assistant and Driver. Interested and eligible candidates only after confirming their eligibility from the official notification can apply for the posts on or before 23 May 2017.
Candidates must know that the eligibility will be determined as on the last date of submission of application form.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Adviser: 10 posts
System Analyst: 1 post
Assistant Librarian: 1 post
Assistant (Publication): 1 post
Junior Semi Professional Assistant: 7 posts
Technical Assistant: 1 post
Library Assistant: 2 posts
Driver: 1 post
Important Points
Candidates have to submit applications through the recruitment portal of NAAC at naac.gov.in
Selection to these posts will be on the basis of the candidate's performance in written test and/ or interview
Candidates, who are already in employment, must apply through proper channel and provide No Objection Certificate from the employer
Upon selection, candidates will be posted anywhere at NAAC headquarter or its regional offices
