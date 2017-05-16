National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO): Management Trainee, Executive Recruitment NALCO has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainee and Deputy General Manager- Finance and Assistant General Manager- Finance.

NALCO Management Trainee, Executive Recruitment Begins New Delhi: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications from eligible and experienced candidates for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainee (Finance and Company Secretary) and Executives (Deputy General Manager- Finance and Assistant General Manager- Finance). The recruitment process will be held for selecting candidates against 22 vacant positions. Applicants shall have to deposit fee of Rs 500 for management trainee post and Rs 100 for other posts. The last date for submission of online application is 9 June 2017.



The upper age limit for management trainee post is 30 years. It is 50 years and 52 years for Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager, respectively.



'After on-line registration and successful submission of the application form, candidates are required to take a print out of the application form, affix a passport size colour photograph identical to the uploaded color photograph in the online application form and attach the required application fee in the form of Bank Draft/DD drawn in favour of "National Aluminium Company Limited" payable at Bhubaneswar'



The downloaded application form must be sent to the recruitment cell of NALCO along with all important documents supporting the age, qualification, experience, pay scale/emoluments. The last date for submission of hard copy and the important documents is 13 June 2017.



Applicants should note that, 'a candidate can apply for one post only. Candidates applying for more than one post will be considered for the lower grade/post.'



Detailed job advertisement is available at the official web portal of NALCO at www.nalcoindia.com.



