NALCO Recruitment 2017: Project Manager, Civil Engineer & Other Posts

New Delhi: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has released an official notification inviting applications for Project Managers, Assistant Project Managers, Mobile Health Unit-Coordinators/ CSR Field Coordinators & Civil Engineers posts for Nalco Foundation. "NALCO Foundation is looking for committed, promising and passionate young professionals with brilliant academic career to join the foundation on tenure basis initially for a period of 05(five) years for manning various positions in the Foundation" is mentioned in the job notification. Details on NALCO recruitment 2017 can be found below:
Vacancy Details
Project Manager: 3 posts
Assistant Project Managers: 4 posts
Assistant Project Manager (Finance): 1 post
Civil Engineer: 3 posts
Mobile Health Unit, Coordinator/CSR Coordinator: 3 post
Eligibility criteria vary for each of the post mentioned above. While postgraduates and graduates are suggested to go through the detailed notification, candidates are also advised to read the notification in full for details like educational qualification, age limit and experience required.
"The qualifications must be from recognized by Govt. Universities/ Institutions, UGC recognized Universities and Institutes/UGC recognized Indian deemed Universities or AICTE approved courses from autonomous institutes/ concerned statutory council(wherever applicable)."
Candidates should apply in the prescribed format as given in the website of NALCO at nalcoindia.com. Applications must be sent by ordinary post only. Applications must reach the concerned office by 13 April 2017. Address: Chief Operating Officer, NALCO Foundation, HRD Centre of Excellence, NALCO Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar - 751023, Odisha.
Read the official job notification here:
