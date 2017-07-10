Job Opportunities At Nainital Bank, Apply For Clerk Post

Nainital Bank has invited online applications from graduates and postgraduates in the streams of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture/ Management/ Others for recruitment to the post of clerk. In order to be eligible for the recruitment candidates must also be in the age group of 18-27 years as on 31 May 2017. Candidates must have knowledge of computer operations. Candidates should have secured minimum 45% marks in either of Graduation/ Post Graduation examination. The last date for submission of application is 24 July 2017.Read: Junior Clerk recruitment at Lok Sabha Secretariat begins for graduates

Candidates shall have to submit their application online along with fees and signature and photograph. The application fee is Rs 800 (Rs 400 for SC/ST candidates). 'The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.'

The Bank will conduct online examination for the post at Haldwani, Dehradun, Moradabad, Lucknow and Delhi NCR. Candidates have to carry printout of the exam call letter and photo ID proof to the exam centre. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 15 minutes.



