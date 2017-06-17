NABARD Recruitment 2017 For Manager Post: Know Selection Procedure NABARD recruitment 2017 for manager posts has begun. Graduates and postgraduates must know about the selection procedure.

NABARD Recruitment 2017: Preliminary Exam

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in August will comprise of MCQs carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for completing the exam. The test will comprise of test of reasoning, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, economic and social issues (with focus on rural India) and Agriculture and Rural development (with focus on rural India).

NABARD Recruitment 2017: Main Exam

Only those candidates who qualify the preliminary phase of selection will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will comprise of multiple choice questions and descriptive test. Candidates will have to face questions from General English, Economic and Social Issues and Agri. and Rural Development (with focus on Rural India) for General Posts and Agriculture for candidates applying for Manager (RDBS) Agriculture Post and questions from Development Economics, Statistics, Finance & Management. Except general English all other papers will be objective type. NABARD Recruitment 2017: Interview

This will be the last phase for selection. 'Applicants qualifying in the Phase-II Examination and securing sufficiently high rank in merit shall be short-listed for interview.' The maximum marks in interview is 40 marks.





