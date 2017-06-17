NABARD Recruitment 2017: Apply For Manager (RDBS) Post At Nabard.org National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Manager in Grade 'B' in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS).

NABARD Recruitment 2017: Apply For Manager (RDBS) Post At Nabard.org New Delhi: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Manager in Grade 'B' in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Applications have been invited online till 7 July 2017. Graduates are eligible to apply. The recruitment will be held for a total of 17 vacancies. Details in this regard can be found at nabard.org.



For general posts, graduates in any discipline are eligible to apply. However agriculture graduates are eligible to apply for agriculture disciplines. Applicants must have 60% marks (55% marks for SC/ ST).



Post Graduate degree holders with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university are eligible to apply, as well.



'All educational qualifications should have been obtained from Universities / Institutions incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section - 3 of UGC Act 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.'



In addition to educational qualification, candidates must also be in the age group of 21-35 years as on 1 June 2017.



