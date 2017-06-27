Recruitment Under Municipal Service Commission West Bengal Begins, Apply At Mscwb.org

Read: WBPSC Recruitment, Exam Details
MSCWB Recruitment 2017: Who Can Apply?
Candidates with the following educational qualification can apply
- MCA, BE (Computer), BTech (IT/ Computer),
- MSc Computer Science,
- BSc (Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Operation Research),
- PGDCA,
- Degree in electrical engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering,
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering / Architecture / Country Planning / Survey Engineering,
- Degree in law,
- BCom,
- Intermediate in Science with Maths,
- Graduate in any stream with Diploma/ Certificate course in Computer Application,
- Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Town/ Regional/ Transportation Planning with a Degree in Architecture/ Civil Engineering,
- P.G. Degree/ P.G. Diploma in Urban/ Regional/ Transportation Planning,
- Madhyamik or Equivalent with Diploma in Survey Engineering,
- National Trade Certificate From Industrial Training Institute,
- Senior Surveyor ship Certificate from W.B. Survey Institute, Bandel or its Equivalent,
- Degree in Arts & Science/ Diploma in Architecture,
- Higher Secondary or equivalent with Diploma in Draftsmanship
- Madhyamik or equivalent with 60% marks
- Diploma in Architecture with minimum 60% marks
- Madhyamik or equivalent with Diploma in Computer or Certificate Course in computer application
Candidates should note that for most of the posts mentioned above the Commission has set a minimum percentage of marks along with the educational qualification. Candidates must go through important details like experience required, last date of submission, etc. before applying.
Click here for more Jobs News