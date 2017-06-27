Recruitment Under Municipal Service Commission West Bengal Begins, Apply At Mscwb.org Municipal Service Commission West Bengal (MSCWB) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts under Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority.

Municipal Service Commission West Bengal (MSCWB) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts under Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority. The Commission will accept online applications for the posts at the official web portal mscwb.org. Online applications are invited for Deputy Manager (Systems), Executive Engineer (Electrical), Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil), Sub-Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Land Manager, Law Officer, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Account cum Audit Assistant, Assistant Treasurer, Assistant Computer, Computer System Manager, Computer Assistant, Assistant Planner, Junior Assistant Planner, Surveyor, Planning Assistant, Clerk cum Typist, Cashier, Work Assistant, Lower Division Clerk and Draftsman.



MSCWB Recruitment 2017: Who Can Apply?

Candidates with the following educational qualification can apply MCA, BE (Computer), BTech (IT/ Computer),

MSc Computer Science,

BSc (Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Operation Research),

PGDCA,

Degree in electrical engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering,

Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering / Architecture / Country Planning / Survey Engineering,

Degree in law,

BCom,

Intermediate in Science with Maths,

Graduate in any stream with Diploma/ Certificate course in Computer Application,

Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Town/ Regional/ Transportation Planning with a Degree in Architecture/ Civil Engineering,

P.G. Degree/ P.G. Diploma in Urban/ Regional/ Transportation Planning,

Madhyamik or Equivalent with Diploma in Survey Engineering,

National Trade Certificate From Industrial Training Institute,

Senior Surveyor ship Certificate from W.B. Survey Institute, Bandel or its Equivalent,

Degree in Arts & Science/ Diploma in Architecture,

Higher Secondary or equivalent with Diploma in Draftsmanship

Madhyamik or equivalent with 60% marks

Diploma in Architecture with minimum 60% marks

Madhyamik or equivalent with Diploma in Computer or Certificate Course in computer application

Candidates should note that for most of the posts mentioned above the Commission has set a minimum percentage of marks along with the educational qualification. Candidates must go through important details like experience required, last date of submission, etc. before applying.



