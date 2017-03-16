MPSC State Service Main Exam 2016: Final Results Declared

New Delhi: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final results of State Service Main Exam 2016. The results were released on the official website of the commission. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results in the official website of the MPSC. This results have been published to fill the vacancies to the various state service departments of Administration, Police, Finance etc. in group A and B services.
The results include recruitment to Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent Of Police / Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax, Deputy Chief Executive Officer / Block Development Officer, Assistant Director- Maharashtra Finance and Account Service, Chief Officer- Municipal Corporation / Municipal Parishad, Tahsildar, Deputy Education Officer - Maharashtra Education Service, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Section Officer ect. Posts in the state service.
MPSC State Service Main Exam 2016 Final Results: How to check
Stop One:
Go to the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Step Two:
Click on the link "16/03/17STATE SERVICES MAIN EXAMINATION - 2016- Final Result" flashing in the "RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS"
Step Three:
See the results
