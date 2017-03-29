MPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Assistant Engineer And Assistant Analyst Posts, 17 Vacancies

New Delhi: Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released job notification for recruitment to Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and CEW) and Assistant Analyst. Online of offline applications can be submitted on or before 5 May 2017 (up to 5.00 pm). Candidates should not be less than 18 ye a rs and not more than 27 years for being eligible for the recruitment; except for Assistant Engineer (CWE) where the age group is 21-30 years.
While graduation (BE/ BTech in the relevant discipline) is the basic educational requirement for applying, MSc (Chemistry) can also apply for Assistant Analyst post.
Applications can be submitted either by offline mode or else through online portal. Those willing to send their applications offline can present the completed applications at Office Counter of MPSC, Office, Headquarter, Shillong or MPSC Cell at Tura, Nongstoin, Jowai, Baghmara, Williamnagar & Nongpoh on all working day between 10:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Alternatively applications can also be sent by registered post so as to reach the Commission's office at Shillong.
Regarding the reservation norm, the official notification has mentioned that, "where the vacancies are 9 (nine) or less than 9 (nine) all posts are reserved in favour of specified communities."
The official notification has been released at the official website of Meghalaya PSC at mpsc.nic.in.
