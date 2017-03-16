MPSC PSI Preliminary Exam 2017: Answer Keys Released

New Delhi:  Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys to the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Preliminary Examination 2016 which was held on March 12. The answer keys were released on the official website of the commission. The candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination can check their results in the official website of the MPSC.

MPSC PSI Preliminary Exam 2017 Answer Keys: How to check

The candidates can follow these steps to check the answer keys to Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Preliminary Examination which was conducted on March 12:

Stop One:

Go to the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) 

Step Two:

Click on the link "14/03/1754-2016 - Police Sub Inspector Preliminary Examination 2016-First Answer Key" flashing in the "RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS"

Step Three:

See your answer keys

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has also published the details about the state service main examination today.

