MPSC Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Exam 2016, Answer Keys Released, Check At Mpsc.gov.in

Candidates can also challenge the answer key and submit their representations on or before 21 March 2017.
How to download MPSC PSI 2017 Pre Exam Answer Key?
- Go to the official portal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission at mpsc.gov.in
- Click on the link displaying 'Police Sub Inspector Preliminary Examination 2016- First Answer Key'
- Download the PDF file
- Candidates are also suggested to go through the answer key regarding announcement notification, first before going through the answer key
Answer key has been released set wise for the General Ability Test paper. Candidates can easily check their answer against the question paper set for which they have appeared. Other details related to submission of answer key objections can be found from the official announcement released by the Commission.
Click here for more Jobs News