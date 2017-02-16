MPPSC State Service And Forest Exam Prelims 2017: Model Answer Keys Released

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released answer keys for the preliminary phase of State Service Exam and State Forest Exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now go through the answer keys at the official portal of MPPSC at mppscdemo.in. This model answer key will be of immense help in self-assessing the performance. Candidates can get a fair idea of their performance and prepare for the forthcoming examination accordingly. More details in this regard can be found below.
Bringing transparency in the assessment procedure, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has also sought for objections. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key if any.
The Commission has asked candidates to raise objections against any question or the answer within 7 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The Commission will not accept any objections after 21 February 2017.
Candidates can retrieve the answer key at the Commission's websites: mppsc.com, mppsc.nic.in, and mppscdemo.in.
How to check MPPSC State Service and Forest exam model answer keys?
Go to the official portal of the Commission
Navigate to the link 'MODEL ANSWER KEY - STATE SERVICE EXAM- 2017 AND STATE FOREST EXAM -2017'
Download the PDF having the answer key (8 pages)
Take the printout
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is one of the largest functioning government bodies in the State. The Commission conducts selection procedures for various recruitment in different departments alongside performing administrative roles. MPPSC State Service and Forest Service Exam was held on 10 February 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News