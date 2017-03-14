MPPSC 2017 Recruitment: Application Process For State Engineering Services Exam To Begin On March 16

New Delhi:  Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released official notification for State Engineering Service Examination 2017. The exam will be conducted for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts. The application process will begin on March 16, 2017. The candidates will be selected for the posts through a three-step selection process. The selected candidates would be posted as Assistant Engineers in various departments in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The total number of vacancies available is 50 in various state departments. 

Important Dates

Commencement of application process: March 16, 2017

End of application process: April 15, 2017

Date of preliminary examination: July 16, 2017

Post details, Scale and Grade pay

Category: Gazetted Grade II

Post status: Temporary

Pay scale: Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 grade pay 

Selection Process

The selection will be done through a three-step process. The first stage in the selection process is a preliminary examination. The prelim exam will be conducted online and will be objective in nature. There would be two papers - general knowledge and subject specific. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will only be called for the Main exam.

Main exam is the second phase in the selection process. There would be two-papers comprising of subject specific questions. The main examination will be descriptive in nature.

Candidates who qualify the main examination will be called for interview round. The commission will inform the candidates selected for interview through email and SMS. A list of selected candidates will also be displayed on the commission's official website.

