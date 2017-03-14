MP Higher Judicial Service Exam 2017 (Entry Level): 42 Vacancies, District Judge Post

New Delhi: Official notification has been released regarding MP Higher Judicial Service (Entry Level) direct recruitment from bar, exam 2017. Online applications can be submitted by interested candidates for 42 posts in Madhya Pradesh District Judge (Entry Level) in the cadre of Higher Judicial Service by Direct Recruitment from amongst the eligible advocates under Rule 5(1)(c). Candidates must be in the age group of 35-48 years (born on or after 01-01-1969 but before 01-01-1982). Candidate must have also practiced as an Advocate for not less than seven years (as on 13 April 2017).
Candidates can submit their application either at the official web portal or else through Kiosk (list of authorized kiosk is available at mponline.gov.in.
Along with the application, candidates are also required to pay exam fee of Rs 1000 (Rs 800 for reserved categories).
Candidates should note that "Any Candidate, who is not bonafide resident (domicile) of State of
Madhya Pradesh, shall be treated as Unreserved Category (UR) in all respect for the selection process and shall, also, have to pay Examination Fee, accordingly."
MP High Court Recruitment: Important Dates
Starting date for submission of online application: 16 March 2017
Last date for submission of online application: 13 April 2017
Last date for correction of online application form: 16 April 2017
Preliminary exam date: 7 May 2017
