More Than 1800 Appointments Through Fake Caste Certificates, Says Union Minister

As many as 1,832 appointments in government departments were allegedly secured through fake caste certificates, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. A majority of them, over 1,200, were in financial institutions like public sector banks and insurance companies. The central government had undertaken a one-time exercise to collect information about appointments allegedly secured on the basis of fake Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) caste certificates in 2010.As per information received from various departments, 1,832 appointments were allegedly secured on the basis of fake or false caste certificates, the minister said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.It was reported that out of the total cases, 276 had resulted in suspension/removal, 521 were entangled in litigations and in remaining 1,035 cases disciplinary proceedings were pending, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.A total of 1,296 cases of jobs secured allegedly through fake caste certificates were under Department of Financial Services. As many as 157 such cases were in State Bank of India, 135 in Central Bank of India, 112 in Indian Overseas Bank, 103 in Syndicate Bank, and 41 each in New India Assurance and United India Assurance.