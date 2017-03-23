More Than 11,000 Teaching Posts Vacant In Chhattisgarh Government Schools, Says State Education Minister

Share EMAIL PRINT More Than 11,000 Teaching Posts Vacant In Chhattisgarh Government Schools, Says State Education Minister Raipur: As many as 2,277 posts of principals and 22,659 posts of headmasters are lying vacant in 47,808 government schools in Chhattisgarh, the state government informed the Legislative Assembly today. Besides, 11,105 positions of teachers are also vacant in these schools. In a written reply to the question raised by Congress Legislative Party leader T S Singhdeo, state School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap said, "There are 30,371 primary schools, 13,117 middle schools, 1,940 high schools and 2,380 higher secondary schools operational in Chhattisgarh."



"Out of the 2,380 sanctioned posts of principals in higher secondary schools, 926 posts are still vacant, while of 1,938 sanctioned positions of principal in high schools, 1,351 are vacant," the minister said in the reply.



Similarly, of the 13,009 sanctioned posts of head masters in middle schools, 4,296 are lying vacant, whereas out of 30,235 posts of head masters in primary schools, 18,363 are vacant, it said. Moreover, out of the 57,288 sanctioned posts of teachers in all these schools, 11,105 posts are yet to be filled, it added.



