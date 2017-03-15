More Than 10,000 Indian Youths Employed Through Rozgar Melas, Says Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy

EMAIL PRINT More Than 10,000 Indian Youths Employed Through Rozgar Melas, Says Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy New Delhi: In a response to the Lok Sabha, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy informed that more than 10,000 youths were offered jobs through multiple Rozgar Melas which were organized by Skill Development Ministry. He informed that so far more than 350 employers have participated in Rozgar Melas conducted by the ministry. He also added that around one lakh unemployed young men and women participated in the Rozgar Melas and were interviewed for various jobs in different sectors and industries.



According to Press trust of India, he said that as a result of participation in the Rozgar Melas, more than 10, 000 youths were employed by various organizations. This information was given by Rajiv Pratap Rudy during Question Hour in Lok Sabha today. Elaborating on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana, he said that under this program rural youths including women are being imparted with placemt linked skill development. Under this scheme, a total of 53,180 women have been skilled in the period 2016-17.



Emphasizing on the participation of women in these programs he said that under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in 2015-16, 8.64 lakh candidates out of 19.8 lakh candidates trained were women. He also said that out of the 97,040 women candidates enrolled under the program 4,019 have already been assessed and another 85,099 are undergoing training.



Replying to another query he said, "There is a delay in issuance of about 10,277 Apprentice Certificates of Mumbai Zone due to non-receipt of data from the State Directorate." To avoid such delays in future, the ministry has put in place an online system for ITI students and for trainees under Modular Employable Skills (MES) courses. The online system has been operating since last two years. He also said that the government is working toward setting up at least one state-of-the-art skill center in tribal areas.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



