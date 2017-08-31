MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Application Starts Tomorrow @ Mnit.ac.in Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) invited online applications from Indian Nationals for filling up various teaching and non-teaching posts of the institute.

Share EMAIL PRINT MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Application Starts On September 1 @ Mnit.ac.in New Delhi: Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) formerly Malaviya Regional Engineering College, Jaipur, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, invited online applications from Indian Nationals for filling up various teaching and non-teaching posts of the institute. Interested candidates may access the official website of MNIT for details of each category of posts and other information. The official website is: www.mnit.ac.in. The online application for various posts will start tomorrow, ie, on September 1 and the online application process will end on September 29.



Apart from the teaching vacancies, the candidates may access details about the non-teaching jobs from the official website of MNIT.



According to some reports, MNIT has notified for a total number 282 of teaching Posts, which includes the vacancy of 31 professor posts, 77 associate professor posts and 174 assistant professor posts.



MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Important Dates



Online application process starts: September 1

Online application process ends: September 29



Click here for more





Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) formerly Malaviya Regional Engineering College, Jaipur, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, invited online applications from Indian Nationals for filling up various teaching and non-teaching posts of the institute. Interested candidates may access the official website of MNIT for details of each category of posts and other information. The official website is: www.mnit.ac.in. The online application for various posts will start tomorrow, ie, on September 1 and the online application process will end on September 29.Apart from the teaching vacancies, the candidates may access details about the non-teaching jobs from the official website of MNIT.According to some reports, MNIT has notified for a total number 282 of teaching Posts, which includes the vacancy of 31 professor posts, 77 associate professor posts and 174 assistant professor posts.Online application process starts: September 1Online application process ends: September 29Click here for more Jobs News