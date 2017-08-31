MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Application Starts Tomorrow @ Mnit.ac.in

Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) invited online applications from Indian Nationals for filling up various teaching and non-teaching posts of the institute.

Jobs | | Updated: August 31, 2017 14:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Application Starts Tomorrow @ Mnit.ac.in

MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Application Starts On September 1 @ Mnit.ac.in

New Delhi:  Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) formerly Malaviya Regional Engineering College, Jaipur, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, invited online applications from Indian Nationals for filling up various teaching and non-teaching posts of the institute. Interested candidates may access the official website of MNIT for details of each category of posts and other information. The official website is: www.mnit.ac.in. The online application for various posts will start tomorrow, ie, on September 1 and the online application process will end on September 29.

Apart from the teaching vacancies, the candidates may access details about the non-teaching jobs from the official website of MNIT.

According to some reports, MNIT has notified for a total number 282 of teaching Posts, which includes the vacancy of 31 professor posts, 77 associate professor posts and 174 assistant professor posts.

MNIT Teaching, Non-Teaching Recruitment 2017: Important Dates

Online application process starts: September 1
Online application process ends: September 29

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READTeen's Suicide Linked To Blue Whale; 75 More Playing, Suspect Tamil Nadu Police
MNIT JaipurMNIT Jaipur VacanciesMNIT Jaipur RecruitmentMNIT Jaipur Teacher Recruitmentmnit.ac.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linkRedmi 4a SaleLG V30

................................ Advertisement ................................