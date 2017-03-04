Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited Recruitment 2017: Apply For Manager And Other Posts At Midhani.com

EMAIL PRINT Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited Recruitment 2017 New Delhi: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released official notification for recruitment of Professionals for IT & ERP, Projects, Refractory, Metallurgy, Mechanical Design, Marketing, Forge Mechanical Maintenance, Foundry Steel.Vacancies are available in junior management, middle management and senior management and also non-executive cadre. Interested candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying for the post. Details in this regard can be found below.



While graduation is a must for all managerial posts, candidates interested to apply for refractory mason post should be SSC pass. In addition to educational qualification, candidates must have required experience and age limit as well, as mentioned in the notification released by MIDHANI.



Candidates should note that MIDHANI has specifically mentioned in the notification that, "Internal Candidates need not apply. Candidates who have applied against the previous advertisement of our Company in the last 2 yrs need not apply."



The cut off date for all parameters in 4 March 2017. Candidates from Government/ Quasi Government/ PSU must submit No Objection Certificate (NOC) at the time of interview.



Interested candidates must apply online and make a payment of Rs 100 as application fee. The fee can be deposited online using debit card/ credit card/ net banking using the payment link available during registration.



Click here for more







Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released official notification for recruitment of Professionals for IT & ERP, Projects, Refractory, Metallurgy, Mechanical Design, Marketing, Forge Mechanical Maintenance, Foundry Steel.Vacancies are available in junior management, middle management and senior management and also non-executive cadre. Interested candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying for the post. Details in this regard can be found below.While graduation is a must for all managerial posts, candidates interested to apply for refractory mason post should be SSC pass. In addition to educational qualification, candidates must have required experience and age limit as well, as mentioned in the notification released by MIDHANI.Candidates should note that MIDHANI has specifically mentioned in the notification that, "Internal Candidates need not apply. Candidates who have applied against the previous advertisement of our Company in the last 2 yrs need not apply."The cut off date for all parameters in 4 March 2017. Candidates from Government/ Quasi Government/ PSU must submit No Objection Certificate (NOC) at the time of interview.Interested candidates must apply online and make a payment of Rs 100 as application fee. The fee can be deposited online using debit card/ credit card/ net banking using the payment link available during registration.Click here for more Jobs News