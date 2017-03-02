Ministry Of Women And Child Development (MWCD), India Announces Internship Opportunity For Graduate Students; Apply Before March 15

EMAIL PRINT MWCD, India Announces Internship For Graduate Students; Apply Online New Delhi: Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), India has invited nominations from eligible candidates for Internship Programme of one/three months duration. Students enrolled in under graduate or post graduate programs at Indian universities can apply for the internship. The interns would undertake pilot projects and micro-studies related to the ongoing activities at the Ministry. The selection of Interns would be done by a Selection Committee which will comprise of different Bureau Heads or their representatives in the Ministry handling different subject matters which would subsequently have approval of the Secretary.



Eligibility Criteria For short term internship, undergraduate students of any subject are eligible.

For Internship of 2-3 months duration, candidates with second class degree in graduation and enrolled in Post-Graduation programs in Social Sciences or Statistics are eligible. Students from Management/IITs/It sectors are also eligible for this internship.

How to Apply



Interested candidates can download the application format from the Ministry website and send the completed application form via email to intern.wcd@gmail.com.



Number of Internships and Incentives



For short term internships, the ministry would award 30 internships per batch.



On successful completion of the internship, the Ministry would award a certificate to the intern. Ministry would also pay a lump sum amount of Rs. 5000 monthly incentive to the intern.



Interns taking tours as part of their duties will be reimbursed travel cost (by deluxe/AC bus/2nd AC Train journey) and Daily Allowance (DA) as per Government of India rates.



The ministry would also provide necessary logistics such as sitting arrangement, internet facility, stationery etc. to the interns.



Click here for more





Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), India has invited nominations from eligible candidates for Internship Programme of one/three months duration. Students enrolled in under graduate or post graduate programs at Indian universities can apply for the internship. The interns would undertake pilot projects and micro-studies related to the ongoing activities at the Ministry. The selection of Interns would be done by a Selection Committee which will comprise of different Bureau Heads or their representatives in the Ministry handling different subject matters which would subsequently have approval of the Secretary.Interested candidates can download the application format from the Ministry website and send the completed application form via email to intern.wcd@gmail.com.For short term internships, the ministry would award 30 internships per batch.On successful completion of the internship, the Ministry would award a certificate to the intern. Ministry would also pay a lump sum amount of Rs. 5000 monthly incentive to the intern.Interns taking tours as part of their duties will be reimbursed travel cost (by deluxe/AC bus/2nd AC Train journey) and Daily Allowance (DA) as per Government of India rates.The ministry would also provide necessary logistics such as sitting arrangement, internet facility, stationery etc. to the interns.Click here for more Jobs News