Ministry Of Women And Child Development (MWCD), India Announces Internship Opportunity For Graduate Students; Apply Before March 15

Eligibility Criteria
- For short term internship, undergraduate students of any subject are eligible.
- For Internship of 2-3 months duration, candidates with second class degree in graduation and enrolled in Post-Graduation programs in Social Sciences or Statistics are eligible. Students from Management/IITs/It sectors are also eligible for this internship.
How to Apply
Interested candidates can download the application format from the Ministry website and send the completed application form via email to intern.wcd@gmail.com.
Number of Internships and Incentives
For short term internships, the ministry would award 30 internships per batch.
On successful completion of the internship, the Ministry would award a certificate to the intern. Ministry would also pay a lump sum amount of Rs. 5000 monthly incentive to the intern.
Interns taking tours as part of their duties will be reimbursed travel cost (by deluxe/AC bus/2nd AC Train journey) and Daily Allowance (DA) as per Government of India rates.
The ministry would also provide necessary logistics such as sitting arrangement, internet facility, stationery etc. to the interns.
