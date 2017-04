MIDHANI Recruitment: Apply For Manager, Asst Manager And Deputy Manager Posts

MIDHANI (Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Assistant Manager, Manager/ Deputy Manager posts. Interested candidates should apply only after going through important details like educational qualification, age limit, experience required and application submission process. Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts. Candidates should note that all the important aspects of eligibility must be valid as on date of advertisement of job.1 post3 posts1 post1 post: For all the posts, candidates must have 60% of marks in full time B Tech in the concerned discipline along with post qualification experience (details can be found in the official notification given below): For Assistant Manager post, the upper age limit is 30 years. For Manager/ Deputy Manager post the age limit is 40/ 35 years.Before applying candidates have to take care of certain important points:Last date for submission of application is 20 AprilInternal candidates need not applyCandidates who have applied against the previous advertisement of our Company in the last 2 yr need not applyRead the official notification here:For all updates about MIDHANI recruitment, candidates are suggested to go through the official website of the organization at midhani.com.Click here for more Jobs News