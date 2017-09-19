MGNREGA Rajasthan Recruitment 2017: Apply For Junior Technical Assistant And Account Assistant Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Rajasthan has released a notification for the recruitment of 143 Junior Technical Assistants and Accountant Assistants on contractual basis. The contract will be in effect till February 28, 2018 and may be extended as per requirement.

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Rajasthan has released a notification for the recruitment of 143 Junior Technical Assistants and Accountant Assistants on contractual basis. The contract will be in effect till February 28, 2018 and may be extended as per requirement. The application process for the same began on September 11, 2017 and the last date to apply is October 16, 2017. There are 125 vacancies for Junior Technical Assistant and 18 vacancies for Accountant Assistant. Candidates who are selected will be posted in Banswara, Rajasthan. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and personal interview.



Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have passed Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Degree in Agriculture Engineering/ B.Tech./B.E./ or its equivalent from a recognised university for the post of Junior Technical Assistant.

In case of Account Assistant, candidates should have passed B.Com/C.A./Company Secretary (Inter)/ICWA (Inter) Degree from a recognised university.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years.

Application Process



Interested and eligible candidates may apply by sending their application form along with the photocopies of relevant documents before the last date to the following address:

Office of the District Coordinator and District Collector

Banswara, Rajasthan-327001



The application form can be downloaded from the following website: www.banswara.rajasthan.gov.in.



Click here for more



