MGNREGA Rajasthan Recruitment 2017: Apply For Junior Technical Assistant And Account Assistant

Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates should have passed Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Degree in Agriculture Engineering/ B.Tech./B.E./ or its equivalent from a recognised university for the post of Junior Technical Assistant.
- In case of Account Assistant, candidates should have passed B.Com/C.A./Company Secretary (Inter)/ICWA (Inter) Degree from a recognised university.
- The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years.
Application Process
Interested and eligible candidates may apply by sending their application form along with the photocopies of relevant documents before the last date to the following address:
Office of the District Coordinator and District Collector
Banswara, Rajasthan-327001
The application form can be downloaded from the following website: www.banswara.rajasthan.gov.in.
