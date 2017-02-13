Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Launches Skill Development Center In Mangalore

New Delhi: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) launches Skill Development Center (Kaushal Vikas Kendra) in Mangalore on Sunday. The Skill Development Center was launched by Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP from Dakshina Kannada. Others present at the event were Shri Mohiuddin Bawa, MLA from North Mangalore, Shri H Kumar, MD MRPL, and other dignitaries from MRPL. Lunching the program, Shri Nalin Kumar said that every youth in the country deserved a chance to further their career. He lauded the initiative by MRPL and highlighted its significance in the light of Pm Narendra Modi's scheme Skill India.



Shri Mohiuddin Bawa said on the occasion that he would extend his complete support to the program and will help MRPL in procuring 10 acres of land for the setting up of the Skill Development Center. He also called upon the youth of the region to make the best of the center and contribute to Nation's progress.



H Kumar, the Managing Director of MRPL, said during the launch program that the main aim of the center will be to train 60 youths in areas such as 'industrial electrician' and 'CNC operator training'. The training would be provided in partnership with NTTF. Youth in the age group of 17-25 years who have passed 12th or have an ITI degree will be trained as Industrial Electrician and those who are 10th pass or 12th failed will be trained as CNC Operators. MRPL will bear all expenses involved in the training process.



On successful completion of the training program, the candidates will be issued a level 3 certificate under Capital Goods Sector Skill Council. NTTF will also place candidates who have no issues with mobility. H Kumar also announced that a start-up fund of Rs. 10 Crore has been approved to support new ventures of the youth.



