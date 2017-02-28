Budget
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2017: Apply Online For 273 Constable Posts In Thane; Last Date March 17

February 28, 2017
New Delhi:  Maharashtra Police has released recruitment notification for 273 constable posts in Thane city. The application process for the constable post is going on in the online mode and will end on March 17, 2017. Candidates who have passed 10+2 or any equivalent qualification form a recognized board are eligible to apply for the post. The lower age limit to apply is 18 years and upper age limit is 28 years. Maharashtra Police will conduct a written test for the selection of eligible candidates.

Important Dates

Beginning of Online Application Process: February 24, 2017
Last date to apply online: March 17, 2017
Last date for online fee payment: March 17, 2017
Last date for fee payment at State Bank branch: March 21, 2017

How to Apply

Step one: Go to Maharashtra Police official website: mahapolice.mahaonline.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the link which says New Registration.

Step three: Fill in the required details and create your login credentials.

Step four: Go to the official website again and login using your registration id and password.

Step five: Fill the Maharashtra Police Constable application form and apply.

Step six: Submit the application fee.

Application Fee

The application fee for general categories is Rs. 350, while for reserved categories the application fee is Rs. 200. The application fee can be paid via any of the following ways:
  • Online Payment through the payment gateway on the website
  • Cash payment to any State Bank of India branch
  • Through e-challan at the designated centers
  • Via PayTm

Click here for more Jobs News

 

