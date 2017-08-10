Maharashtra, Goa SET 2017: Results Declared @ Unipune.ac.in, Setexam.unipune.ac.in

The results of the SET 2017 exam which was held on April 16, 2017 are made available on the website: http://setexam.unipune.ac.in and according to the notification published by the agency, candidates will not be intimated individually about their result.
The SET State Agency will not issue any mark sheet to qualified/not qualified candidates. The SET Unit will issue certificate to qualified candidates only on verification of the Eligibility documents immediately after the result of the SET examination.
Maharashtra, Goa SET 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check the results:
Go to the official website of Maharashtra SET 2017
Click on the results
Enter the details
Submit
Check your results
The answer keys of all the papers of Maharshtra and Goa SET 2017 were displayed on the website setexam.unipune.ac.in after the examination. The candidates were also given chance to challenge the answer keys.
Click here for more Jobs News