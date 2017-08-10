Maharashtra, Goa SET 2017: Results Declared @ Unipune.ac.in, Setexam.unipune.ac.in Savitribai Phule Pune University, the organizing agency of Maharashtra and Goa SET 2017 exam has declared the results of this year's test on the official website.

The results of the SET 2017 exam which was held on April 16, 2017 are made available on the website: http://setexam.unipune.ac.in and according to the notification published by the agency, candidates will not be intimated individually about their result.



The SET State Agency will not issue any mark sheet to qualified/not qualified candidates. The SET Unit will issue certificate to qualified candidates only on verification of the Eligibility documents immediately after the result of the SET examination.

Maharashtra, Goa SET 2017 Results: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check the results: Maharashtra, Goa SET 2017: Results Declared @ Unipune.ac.in, Setexam.unipune.ac.in

Go to the official website of Maharashtra SET 2017

Click on the results

Enter the details

Submit

Check your results



