Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank Begins Recruitment Of Banking Assistants; Apply For 40 Posts Before March 15

Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank Begins Recruitment Of Banking Assistants New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank has advertised for the recruitment of 40 Banking Assistants. The vacancies are open only for domicile of Madhya Pradesh. The application process started on February 28 and will end on March 15. Applicants will have to first appear for a Preliminary exam and those who qualify it will then be called for the Main exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted sometime in April or May 2017. There will be no interview for the post of banking Assistants and candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Mains marks only.



Important Dates



Last date to fill online application form: March 15, 2017

Online Preliminary Exam: April/May 2017

Result of Preliminary exam: Around 3 days after the exam



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must have a second class Bachelor's degree or Master's degree in any discipline.

Candidate should have knowledge of Hindi and English typing.

Candidate should not be younger than 18 years and older than 35 years.

Candidate should have completed one year Computer Diploma Course from a UGC or DOEACC approved institute or Modern Office Management course form Government polytechnic College or one year certificate course in "Computer Operator and programming Assistant (COPA) conducted by Government ITI.



Note: One year diploma course is not compulsory for candidates with the following degrees:



B.E.(CSE/I.T.)/ M.C.A./B.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./C.S.)/ B.Sc..(I.T./C.S.)/ M.Tech./M.E.(IT/CS)

Diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Applications and Information Technology approved by AICTE.



Application Process



Interested and eligible candidates can access the online application form link from the official website, that is, eg.apexbank.in. Candidates are first required to register and then fill the application form.



Application fee is Rs. 800 for General candidates and Rs. 600 for SC and ST candidates.



Click here for



Click here for more







