Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank Announces 1634 Clerk Vacancy; Last Date To Apply March 17

Important Dates
Last date to fill online application form: March 17, 2017
Online Preliminary Exam: April/May 2017
Result of Preliminary exam: Around 3 days after the exam
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline.
- Candidate should have knowledge of Hindi and English typing.
- Candidate should not be younger than 18 years and older than 35 years.
- Candidate should have completed one year Computer Diploma Course from a UGC or DOEACC approved institute.
Note: Candidates with following qualifications can also apply.
- B.E.(CSE/I.T.)/ M.C.A./B.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./C.S.)/ B.Sc..(I.T./C.S.)/ M.Tech./M.E.(IT/CS)
- Diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Applications and Information Technology approved by AICTE.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank website: eg.apexbank.in
Step two: Click on the link on the top of the website which says Recruitment Open.
Step three: Click on the Apply Now link before the relevant post.
Step four: Click on the New Registration link and crate your login credentials.
Step five: Complete the application form, pay application fee, upload your photograph and signature and click on submit.
