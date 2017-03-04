Budget
Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank Announces 1634 Clerk Vacancy; Last Date To Apply March 17

Updated: March 04, 2017 13:15 IST
MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment: Apply For 1634 Clerk Posts

New Delhi:  District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh has advertised for the recruitment of 1634 Clerks/Computer Operators. The vacancies are available with 37 Cooperative Banks and are open only to domicile of Madhya Pradesh. The application process started on March 1 and will end on March 17. The selection process will consist of two phases. Phase I will be the preliminary exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted around April or May 2017. The admit card for the preliminary exam will be available at least a week before the preliminary exam. Candidates who qualify preliminary exam will be called for Main exam. 

Important Dates

Last date to fill online application form: March 17, 2017
Online Preliminary Exam: April/May 2017
Result of Preliminary exam: Around 3 days after the exam

Eligibility Criteria
  • Candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline.
  • Candidate should have knowledge of Hindi and English typing.
  • Candidate should not be younger than 18 years and older than 35 years. 
  • Candidate should have completed one year Computer Diploma Course from a UGC or DOEACC approved institute.

Note: Candidates with following qualifications can also apply. 
  • B.E.(CSE/I.T.)/ M.C.A./B.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./C.S.)/ B.Sc..(I.T./C.S.)/ M.Tech./M.E.(IT/CS)
  • Diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Applications and Information Technology approved by AICTE.

How to Apply

Step one: Go to Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Bank website: eg.apexbank.in

Step two: Click on the link on the top of the website which says Recruitment Open.

Step three: Click on the Apply Now link before the relevant post.

Step four: Click on the New Registration link and crate your login credentials.

Step five: Complete the application form, pay application fee, upload your photograph and signature and click on submit. 

Click here for more Jobs News

 

