Last Day For MEGA Recruitment, Apply For Gujarat Metro Jobs, 606 Vacancies

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Last Day For MEGA Recruitment, Apply For Gujarat Metro Jobs New Delhi: Today is the last day to apply for Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company Limited. Candidates who have not applied yet should note that a total of 606 vacancies are open for recruitment. The application process along with the deposit of fee is online. Candidates can apply at the official web portal at http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/. "MEGA invites applications from young, dynamic and motivated persons of Indian nationality for the following categories of Non-Executive posts for operations & maintenance to be filled up on direct recruitment basis for a period of five years initially on contractual basis", reads the official notification.



Government job aspirants, with required educational qualification, and below 28 years of age can apply. However the upper age limit for maintainer post is 25 years.



Though minimum educational qualification has been given in the official notification, candidates also along with higher qualification in respective disciplines can also apply.



"Candidates cannot apply for more than one post and after selection are likely to be posted at Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar or any other projects of MEGA, anywhere in Gujarat"



Jobs News







