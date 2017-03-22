KVS Teacher Recruitment Exam For PGT, PRT And TGT: Answer Keys Released, Raise Objections Online

New Delhi:  Answer keys have been released for the written examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment examination for the post of PGT, PRT, TGT and TGT (misc.). Candidates who had appeared for the examination held on 7 and 8 January 2017 can now get the answer key online. Answer keys have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can check the answer keys at the official portal from mecbsekvs.in and kvsangathan.nic.in. Other details can be found below.

CBSE has also released the images of the OMR sheets of the candidates who had appeared for the written exam. Candidates can download the same at the official webpages mentioned above.

Candidates can also raise objections to the answer key prepared by the Board. Challenges against the answer key can be submitted online at the above mentioned websites. The last date for submission of challenges is 25 March 2017 (midnight).

Candidates should submit the challenges online; objections submitted through other modes like fax, email, post or in person will not be accepted.

Along with the objection, candidates have to submit a fee of Rs 500 (per challenge). The fee should be submitted by e-challan through HDFC bank.

