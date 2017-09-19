KVS Recruitment: Official Notification Awaited For 10000 Vacancies, KVSRE 2016 Final Result Pending As of now, final selection list for KVSRE 2016 has not been declared yet; except for the post of Principal which was declared on 12 June 2017.

In March 2017, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that government will fill up 10000 vacancies in various Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country in this academic year. Last year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had announced recruitment for Principal, PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher (Music) post on 27 September 2016, through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment Examination 2016 (KVSRE 2016). Teaching job aspirants who are waiting for the big recruitment to begin, can expect the official notification this month. Moreover, if previous year trend is considered, the written exam may be scheduled in December 2017.As of now, final selection list for KVSRE 2016 has not been declared yet; except for the post of Principal which was declared on 12 June 2017. Interview letter for shortlisted candidates was released in May 2017.'It will take 15 days more for the result to be declared,' confirmed KVS official to NDTV.Taking into account the performance of both written examination and interview, merit list will be prepared in case of Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Primary Teacher and Primary Teacher (Music), reads the official notification regarding the selection process of KVSRE 2016.As per the PTI report, then, Prakash Javadekar said that the government is trying to open new schools to provide quality education. He informed that the cabinet had recently approved opening of 35 KVs. He said that the proposal for opening of new KVs is considered only if the Centre or State governments sponsor and commit to provide necessary resources for setting up these schools.