KVS PGT, TGT, PRT Recruitment 2017: Written Exam Result Declared, Cut-Off Marks Released

New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the written exam result and the cut off marks for PGT, TGT and PRT recruitment. The same is available on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. Results have been announced for those candidates who had appeared for the exam on 7 and 8 January 2017. Interview schedule has been released as well. Interview for the shortlisted will begin on 22 May 2017. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification in detail for more information in this regard.
KVS result 2017 is available at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
Answer keys had been released for the written examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment examination for the post of PGT, PRT, TGT and TGT (misc.), the last date of which was 25 March 2017.
Details of the interview and the cut off marks can be found below:
Candidate list for the interview has also been released online.
“The list of candidates shortlisted for interview, venue of interview, date of interview is available on KVS website. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, Undertaking form for preference of posting zone wise, NOC/ Service/ Vigilance Certificate and OBC certificate etc. from KVS website i.e. www.kvsangathan.nic.in under Employment Notice/Interview Notice. The weblink for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website very soon”, mentions the official notification.
