Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases KTET 2017 Hall Ticket @ Keralapareekshabhavan.in; Download Now

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the official notification of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 on July 1.
Kerala TET exam will be held on August 12 and August 19.
Kerala TET 2017 Hall Ticket: How to download
Go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan http://keralapareekshabhavan.in/
Click on the Kerala TET "Hall-ticket Published..Click here" link
Click on "Download Hall Ticket"
Enter Application Id, Application Number and Category Applied for K-TET on the next page
Click download
Download your Kerala TET hall ticket
Apart from this website, the candidates may also logon to the official website of Kerala Board of Public Examinations, http://www.bpekerala.in/ and download their hall tickets.
The conduct of the examination is entrusted with Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala. A prospectus for the examination was made available in the website of Pareeksha Bhavan (www.keralapareekshabhavan.in) and SCERT (www.scert.kerala.gov.in).
