KTET 2017: Notification Released, Apply Now, Exam In August Online application submission has begun for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017. The notification released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan states every detail of the test.

Share EMAIL PRINT KTET 2017: Notification Released, Apply Now, Exam In August New Delhi: Online application submission has begun for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017. The notification released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan states every detail of the test. The exam is scheduled to be held on 12 August and 19 August and admit cards for the same will be available from 1 August. The KTET selection will comprise of four categories. While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).



'A person who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET.'



Candidates, after applying, should keep an eye on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for details on date, time, exam duration and other updates on KTET 2017.



