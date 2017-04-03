KSET 2016 Results Declared; Know How To Check

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT KSET 2016 Results Declared; Know How To Check New Delhi: The University of Mysore has declared the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2016 results in the official KSET results website. The candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results from the official website now. The candidates also can check the cut off marks and merit list which is declared in the official website.



KSET 2016 was conducted by the University of Mysore for the recruitment of Lecturers and Assistant Professors in the Karnataka state on December 11, 2016.



The aspirants can check the KSET 2016 results from the official website of KSET by entering their roll numbers.



KSET 2016 Results: How To Check



Follow these steps to see your KSET Results:



Step One:



Go to the official website of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), https://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/



Step Two:



Click on "KSET 2016 Results announced" link given on the right side of the hompage



Step Three:



Click on "KSET 2016 Results" you see on the next page



Step Four:



Enter your Roll Number in the next page open.



Step Five:



See your results



The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Center, University of Mysore, Mysore is a Nodal Agency recognized by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi for organising the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for lectureship/Assistant Professor since 2010.



