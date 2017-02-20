KPTCL Recruitment: Online Exam Date For AEE, AE And Other Posts Released

EMAIL PRINT KPTCL Recruitment For AEE, AE & Others New Delhi: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is all set to conduct the Online Aptitude Test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil), Assistant Account Officer, Junior Engineer (Electrical/Civil), Assistant, Junior Assistant in KPTCL and ESCOMS. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment should now increase their exam preparation, as the examination is just few days away. Online exam date will be released at the official portal of KPTCL at kptcl.com. More details regarding the KPTCL recruitment can be found below.



KPTCL is conducting the recruitment procedure for selecting candidates against 1921 vacant posts in Electricity Distribution Companies (ESCOMS) as well. Official notification regarding the same was released on September 2016.



Online aptitude test, which is scheduled to be held on March 2017, is the only selection criteria set by KPTCL. Candidates will be selected on merit based on the marks secured in the test only.



About Online Aptitude Test

The Online Aptitude Test will be in English for all posts except the Group 'C' ones (they can take the test in English or Kannada). The exam will be of two hours duration.



The aptitude test will be held at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Gulbarga. Detailed syllabus of the online aptitude test is available at KPTCL website (kptcl.com).



Candidates who have not studied and passed Kannada language are required to pass the Language test, which will be conducted before the Aptitude test. Details of the language test will be updated at kptcl.com soon.





Click here for more



Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is all set to conduct the Online Aptitude Test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil), Assistant Account Officer, Junior Engineer (Electrical/Civil), Assistant, Junior Assistant in KPTCL and ESCOMS. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment should now increase their exam preparation, as the examination is just few days away. Online exam date will be released at the official portal of KPTCL at kptcl.com. More details regarding the KPTCL recruitment can be found below.KPTCL is conducting the recruitment procedure for selecting candidates against 1921 vacant posts in Electricity Distribution Companies (ESCOMS) as well. Official notification regarding the same was released on September 2016.Online aptitude test, which is scheduled to be held on March 2017, is the only selection criteria set by KPTCL. Candidates will be selected on merit based on the marks secured in the test only.The Online Aptitude Test will be in English for all posts except the Group 'C' ones (they can take the test in English or Kannada). The exam will be of two hours duration.The aptitude test will be held at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Gulbarga. Detailed syllabus of the online aptitude test is available at KPTCL website (kptcl.com).Candidates who have not studied and passed Kannada language are required to pass the Language test, which will be conducted before the Aptitude test. Details of the language test will be updated at kptcl.com soon.Click here for more Jobs News