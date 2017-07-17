KPTCL Releases Answer Keys Of Exam Held For Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Posts

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has released answer keys for the online aptitude test held for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer, Assistant and Junior Assistant. The exam was held from 7 July to 11 July in various centres across Karnataka. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the answer keys online at kptcl.com. Candidates can also view the same at bescom.org, hescom.co.in, gescom.in and cescmysore.org. Candidates can also challenge the answer key released by KPTCL.

Candidates, who wish to challenge the answer keys can do the same by uploading the supporting documents, online, on or before 21 July 2017.

KPTCL is conducting the recruitment procedure for selecting candidates against 1921 vacant posts in Electricity Distribution Companies (ESCOMS) as well. Official notification regarding the same was released on September 2016.

The Online Aptitude Test was held in English for all posts except the Group 'C' ones (they can take the test in English or Kannada). The exam was of two hours duration.

The aptitude test was held at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Gulbarga. Detailed syllabus of the online aptitude test is available at KPTCL website (kptcl.com).



