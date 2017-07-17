KPTCL Releases Answer Keys Of Exam Held For Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Posts

Candidates, who wish to challenge the answer keys can do the same by uploading the supporting documents, online, on or before 21 July 2017.
KPTCL is conducting the recruitment procedure for selecting candidates against 1921 vacant posts in Electricity Distribution Companies (ESCOMS) as well. Official notification regarding the same was released on September 2016.
The Online Aptitude Test was held in English for all posts except the Group 'C' ones (they can take the test in English or Kannada). The exam was of two hours duration.
The aptitude test was held at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Gulbarga. Detailed syllabus of the online aptitude test is available at KPTCL website (kptcl.com).
