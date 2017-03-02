KPSC Decided To Appoint 362 Probationers Of 2011 Batch, Will Not Appeal Against KAT Order

EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Public Service Commission New Delhi: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has nodded a yes to the appointment of 362 gazetted probationers (Group A and Group B). of 2011 batch. This is in response to the order of Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), which in return has rejected the State government's order of annulling selection of the probationers. 'Corruption' was cited to be the main reason by the State Government in this regard. In the year 2014, the appointment of the probationers were rejected. The meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra has agreed to the KAT Judgement. The cabinet will not appeal against the order.



Facing the wrath of rejection, 362 KAS probationers went on indefinite hunger strike opposing Cabinet's decision.



Corruption, majorly malpractices in exam system was cited to be the main reason for the rejection of the probationers. The Criminal Investigation Department had conducted a probe and 26 page report was submitted to the Government.



Confusion arose in the interview mark allotment following which KPSC was suggested to conduct re-evaluation along with interview. But KPSC refused for either of these.



The State is having fewer KAS officers since no one has been recruited since 2011.



