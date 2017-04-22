KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Teacher And Other Posts Before 17 May

Kerala PSC Jobs: Teacher, Lecturer, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Apply Now New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has started online recruitment process for teacher, pharmacist, lecturer, laboratory technical assistant and other posts. This is a good opportunity for government job aspirants of the State. The last date for submission of application is 17 May. Vacancy details are given below. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification released at the official website of the Commission at kpsc.gov.in for further details.



KPSC Recruitment 2017: Vacancy Details Higher Secondary School Teacher Mathematics: 11 posts (Special Recruitment from among ST only)

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Commerce: 2 posts (Special Recruitment for SC/ ST and ST only )

Non Vocational Teacher in English (Junior): 1 post (Special Recruitment from ST only)

Laboratory Technician Grade II : 20 posts (Special Recruitment from among Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes)

Laboratory Technical Assistant in Office Secretaryship: 4 posts (Special Recruitment from ST only)

Offset Printing Machine Operator Gr II (Special Recruitment for ST only): 3 posts

Senior Lecturer in Paediatrics: 1 post

Lecturer in Philosophy: 1 post

Lecturer in Physical Education: 1 post

Lecturer in Urdu: 2 posts

Lecturer in Arts, History & Aesthetics: 1 post

Dairy Extension Officer: 1 post

Dental Hygienist: 3 posts

Dental Hygienist Grade II: 8 posts

Women Police Constable (Armed Police Battalion): 2 posts

Laboratory Technician Gr-II: 1 post

Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda): 2 posts

Tractor Driver: 1 post

Ayah: 4 posts

