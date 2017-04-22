KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Teacher And Other Posts Before 17 May

KPSC Recruitment 2017: Vacancy Details
- Higher Secondary School Teacher Mathematics: 11 posts (Special Recruitment from among ST only)
- Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Commerce: 2 posts (Special Recruitment for SC/ ST and ST only )
- Non Vocational Teacher in English (Junior): 1 post (Special Recruitment from ST only)
- Laboratory Technician Grade II : 20 posts (Special Recruitment from among Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes)
- Laboratory Technical Assistant in Office Secretaryship: 4 posts (Special Recruitment from ST only)
- Offset Printing Machine Operator Gr II (Special Recruitment for ST only): 3 posts
- Senior Lecturer in Paediatrics: 1 post
- Lecturer in Philosophy: 1 post
- Lecturer in Physical Education: 1 post
- Lecturer in Urdu: 2 posts
- Lecturer in Arts, History & Aesthetics: 1 post
- Dairy Extension Officer: 1 post
- Dental Hygienist: 3 posts
- Dental Hygienist Grade II: 8 posts
- Women Police Constable (Armed Police Battalion): 2 posts
- Laboratory Technician Gr-II: 1 post
- Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda): 2 posts
- Tractor Driver: 1 post
- Ayah: 4 posts
