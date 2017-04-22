KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Teacher And Other Posts Before 17 May

Jobs | Written by | Updated: April 22, 2017 15:50 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Teacher And Other Posts Before 17 May

Kerala PSC Jobs: Teacher, Lecturer, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Apply Now

New Delhi:  Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has started online recruitment process for teacher, pharmacist, lecturer, laboratory technical assistant and other posts. This is a good opportunity for government job aspirants of the State. The last date for submission of application is 17 May. Vacancy details are given below. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification released at the official website of the Commission at kpsc.gov.in for further details.

KPSC Recruitment 2017: Vacancy Details
  • Higher Secondary School Teacher Mathematics: 11 posts (Special Recruitment from among  ST only)
  • Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Commerce: 2 posts (Special Recruitment  for SC/ ST and ST only )
  • Non Vocational Teacher in English (Junior): 1 post (Special Recruitment from ST only)
  • Laboratory Technician Grade II : 20 posts (Special   Recruitment   from   among  Scheduled   Caste/ Scheduled Tribes)
  • Laboratory Technical Assistant in Office Secretaryship: 4 posts (Special Recruitment from  ST only)
  • Offset Printing Machine Operator Gr II (Special Recruitment for ST only): 3 posts
  • Senior Lecturer in Paediatrics: 1 post
  • Lecturer in Philosophy: 1 post
  • Lecturer in Physical Education: 1 post
  • Lecturer in Urdu: 2 posts
  • Lecturer in Arts, History & Aesthetics: 1 post
  • Dairy Extension Officer: 1 post
  • Dental Hygienist: 3 posts
  • Dental Hygienist Grade II: 8 posts
  • Women Police Constable (Armed Police Battalion): 2 posts
  • Laboratory Technician Gr-II: 1 post
  • Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda): 2 posts
  • Tractor Driver: 1 post
  • Ayah: 4 posts

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READTruck Drags Car Along Highway As Driver Waves For Help
KPSCKerala Public Service CommissionKPSC recruitmentKPSC recruitment 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................