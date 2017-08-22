Kerala SET 2017: Answer Keys Released @ Lbscentre.org; Check Now LBS Centre Kerala has released the Kerala SET 2017 answer keys on its official website. The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2017 was held on August 20.

LBS Centre Kerala has released the Kerala SET 2017 answer keys on its official website. The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2017 was held on August 20. According to the schedule, Kerala SET 2017 answer keys were expected on August 23. But the LBS Centre has released the answer keys one day before. Kerala SET is conducted for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A pass in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force.



Kerala SET 2017 Answer Keys



The LBS Centre has released the



Anthropology, Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Gandhian studies, Geography, Geology, Hindi, History, Home science, Islamic history, Journalism, Kannada, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Social work, Sociology, Statistics, Tamil, Urdu, Zoology and General knowledge.

Kerala SET Answer Key 2017: Objections

According to the exam organisors, complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys of Kerala SET 2017, with valid proof, may be sent to the Deputy Director(EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, so that it may reach his office within five calendar days from the date of publication of answer keys.



"Complaints not substantiated with supporting documents will not be considered," said the LBS Centre website.



The envelope containing the complaint should be superscribed with 'SET-Jul-2017- Complaints regarding answer keys'.



Complaints through email will be entertained only if it is supported with written documents by post, and such complaints with documents should also be received in this office within the prescribed time limit.



"The complaint should be accompanied with a DD for Rs.300/- for each question challenged by the candidates. The DD should be drawn from any branch of a nationalised bank in favour of the Director, LBS Centre payable at Thiruvananthapuram. If the complaint/complaints regarding a question or questions is/are found genuine the fee remitted for that question/questions will be refunded to the complainant," said LBS Centre Website.



Kerala SET 2017 Results



The details of marks and the eligibility status secured by the candidates appeared for Kerala SET - 2017 will be published in the websites of the LBS Centre, though the dates of the results have not been specified in the notification. Those who are eligible to be declared as successful shall have to produce the required documents for verification and issue of certificates.



