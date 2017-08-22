Kerala SET 2017: Answer Keys Released @ Lbscentre.org; Check Now

Kerala SET 2017 Answer Keys
The LBS Centre has released the Kerala SET 2017 answer keys for following subjects:
Anthropology, Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Gandhian studies, Geography, Geology, Hindi, History, Home science, Islamic history, Journalism, Kannada, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Social work, Sociology, Statistics, Tamil, Urdu, Zoology and General knowledge.
Kerala SET Answer Key 2017: Objections
According to the exam organisors, complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys of Kerala SET 2017, with valid proof, may be sent to the Deputy Director(EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, so that it may reach his office within five calendar days from the date of publication of answer keys.
"Complaints not substantiated with supporting documents will not be considered," said the LBS Centre website.
The envelope containing the complaint should be superscribed with 'SET-Jul-2017- Complaints regarding answer keys'.
Complaints through email will be entertained only if it is supported with written documents by post, and such complaints with documents should also be received in this office within the prescribed time limit.
"The complaint should be accompanied with a DD for Rs.300/- for each question challenged by the candidates. The DD should be drawn from any branch of a nationalised bank in favour of the Director, LBS Centre payable at Thiruvananthapuram. If the complaint/complaints regarding a question or questions is/are found genuine the fee remitted for that question/questions will be refunded to the complainant," said LBS Centre Website.
Kerala SET 2017 Results
The details of marks and the eligibility status secured by the candidates appeared for Kerala SET - 2017 will be published in the websites of the LBS Centre, though the dates of the results have not been specified in the notification. Those who are eligible to be declared as successful shall have to produce the required documents for verification and issue of certificates.
