Kerala State Road Transport Corporation To Recruit For GM, DGM, CA Posts

Apply for the posts of General Manager (Finance and Administration), General Manager (Technical), Deputy General Manager (Finance and Administration), Deputy General Manager (Operations), Deputy General Manager (Technical) and Chartered Accountants / Cost Accountants at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility can apply for the posts. The eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts. Candidates shall have to satisfy the age limit criteria set by the recruiting body; which is 45 years for all the posts except the General Manager level posts (50 years).

Except for CA post, MBA from IIM is a compulsory eligibility. Candidates must also have relevant years of experience, as mentioned in the job notification available at keralartc.com.

Application must be sent in the prescribed format available at prd.kerala.gov.in and keralartc.com. A total of 11 vacancies are available; 6 vacancies are available for CA post and it is one vacancy each for each of the posts.

'Conditions of experience and age limit may be relaxed in the case of exceptionally qualified candidates,' reads the official notification.

Candidates should note that the last date of application is 31 July 2017.



