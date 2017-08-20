Kerala PSC Notifies Recruitment For 79 Posts, Apply Now @ Psc.kerala.gov.in Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has notified recruitment for 79 various posts in various government departments of the state government.

According to Mathrubhumi Thozhil Vartha - a jobs related publication in Malayalam - Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has notified recruitment for 79 various posts in various government departments of the state government. The recruitment includes Higher Secondary School Teacher, High School Assistant, LP School Assistant, Fulltime Junior Language teacher, Part-time High School Assistant, Telephone operator and Peon/Watchman. The applications for these recruitments can be submitted till September 20.To apply for these posts, interested candidates may logon to the official website of Kerala PSC, www.keralapsc.gov.in or directly to the candidate login page, Thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.According to Thozhil Vartha, the posts which have been notified by Kerala PSC also include: Lineman, Armed Police Sub-Inspector (trainee), Information officer, Lecturer in Statistics, Staff Nurse, Training instructor (Plumber), Fitter Grade II, Electrician, Lecturer in Biochemistry, Livestock Inspector, Lower Division Typist, Museum attendant, Machinist, Lift Operator, Senior Lecturer in ENT, Senior Lecturer in obstetrics and gynecology, Srank, Driver Grade II, Laboratory Technician Grade II, Matron Grade I, Clerk - Cashier and Last Grade Servants.According to the latest Kerala PSC notification, the postings will be done to various departments of Kerala Government, which include, Education, Water Transportation, Scheduled Castes Development Department, KIRTADS, Kerala Municipal Common Service, Medical Education, Animal Husbandry, District Co-operative Bank, PWD, Health Service, Police (Armed Police Battalion) and Social Justice.Kerala PSC is right organizing the LDC examinations in different districts of the state and it will be concluded on August 26.Click here for more Jobs News