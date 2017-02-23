Kerala PSC Releases Boat Lascar Rank List; Check Details Here

New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the ranked list of candidates for the post of Boat Lascar in Kerala State Water Transport in its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the optical mark recognition test of Kerala PSC Boat Lascar recruitment which was held on 12 February 2014. The rank list will be valid from 22 February 2017, said a notification from Kerala Public Service Commission.
"The following is the ranked list of candidates for the post of BOAT LASCAR - (Statewide) on 8960-14260/- in KERALA STATE WATER TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT, found suitable by the Commission and arranged in the order of merit based on the OMR Test held on 12/02/2014. This Ranked List is brought into force with effect from 22.02.2017", said a notification from Kerala PSC.
Kerala PSC Releases Boat Lascar Rank List: How To Check The Rank List
Candidates are advised to check the rank list following these steps:
Step One:
Go to the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission
Step Two:
Click on latest updates tab in the top
Step Three:
Click on "RANKED LIST - BOAT LASCAR - KERALA STATE WATER TRANSPORT - STATEWIDE" in the next page open
Step Four:
Check your name in the document open in the next page.
Candidates are advised to check the updates from Kerala Public Service Commission website for more information on the recruitment.
