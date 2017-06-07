Kerala PSC: Recruitment Notification Released, Know Details Here Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released job notifications for recruitment to various posts. The Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates against vacancies under different departments of the State Government. Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility can apply for the posts.

Jobs under KPSC recruitment include, Station Officer (Trainee), Fireman (Trainee), Fireman Driver cum pump operator (trainee), last grade servants, assistant professor, lecturer, instructor, technical assistant, dietician, vocational instructor, film officer and others.



Eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts available for recruitment. Candidates can find the details at keralapsc.gov.in.



Government job aspirants, in the State, should apply for the posts at the earliest.



In order to apply with ease, candidates should go through the instructions in the notification. Keep all the scanned documents in hand before going for online registration. 'Applications are invited online only by 'One Time Registration' system from qualified candidates,' mentions the official notifications.



About Kerala Public Service Commission: One of the largest functioning government bodies in the State, Kerala Public Service Commission has a greater participation in all matters related to civil services which includes publishing job notifications, conducting selection process, prepare rank list and recommend candidates for appointment.



