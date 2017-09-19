Kerala PSC Publishes List Of Last Grade Servants Promoted As Attenders @ Keralapsc.gov.in Kerala PSC has published a list of candidates promoted as Attenders in the Government Service , Private Colleges, Private Engineering Colleges , Private Polytechnics, State Institute of Languages , Kerala Agricultural University, Aided Schools and Private Ayurvedic Colleges.

Kerala PSC Publishes List Of Last Grade Servants Promoted As Attenders @ Keralapsc.gov.in

New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has published a list of candidates who have secured 40% marks in the Eligibility Test held on July 7, 2016 for promotion of Last Grade Servants as Attenders in the Government Service , Private Colleges, Private Engineering Colleges , Private Polytechnics, State Institute of Languages , Kerala Agricultural University, Aided Schools and Private Ayurvedic Colleges. The list is available on the homepage of Kerala PSC's official website, keralapsc.gov.in. The list carry results of 145 candidates who are promoted as attenders.



According to the existing procedure, a statement from the Kerala PSC said that, revaluation of answer script is not allowed but answer script will be rechecked if the candidates apply for it in the prescribed application along with a chalan receipt for the prescribed fee of Rs 75/- (Rupees seventy five only) remitted in any of the Treasuries in the state under the head of account "0051 PSC 105 State PSC 99 Examination Fee", addressed to the Joint Secretary, Departmental Test Wing, KPSC, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram - 695 004.



Valid application for rechecking should reach the office within 30 days from the date of publication of the Eligibility List.



Application for rechecking received after the stipulated time will not be entertained and fee once remitted will not be refunded.



Application for rechecking of answer scripts should be submitted in the prescribed form downloaded (printed in A4 size paper) from Commission's website www.keralapsc.gov.in. Applications submitted in any other manner will not be considered. The result of rechecking of candidates who apply as per rules will be intimated from this office.



Candidates who wish to obtain a photocopy of their OMR sheet (Part A & Part B) of the eligibility test relating to this selection shall remit the fee of Rs 300/- (Rupees three hundred only) in any treasury (Head of Account "0051-PSC-800-State PSC-99-Other Receipts") and apply in the prescribed form downloaded from the Commission' s website www.keralapsc.gov.in alongwith the chalan receipt should be submitted to The Joint Secretary, Departmental Test Wing within 30 days from the date on which the Eligibility List is brought into force.



Application for his/her own answer script only will be entertained. A copy of answer sheet will be issued only once to a candidate.



Kerala PSC has recently notified recruitment for 79 various posts in various government departments of the state government. The recruitment includes Higher Secondary School Teacher, High School Assistant, LP School Assistant, Fulltime Junior Language teacher, Part-time High School Assistant, Telephone operator and Peon/Watchman.



